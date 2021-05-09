Elvis Presley’s family on how The King would have handled teenage Lisa Marie’s boyfriends

The question was: “Had Elvis have lived longer, how would you imagine he’d handle a teenage Lisa bringing boyfriends home.”
Elvis’ cousin replied: “Elvis was open-minded…he would probably have that father talk.”
Danny reckons The King would have said to a boyfriend of Lisa Marie: “Son, I could be your best friend or I could be your worst damn enemy. You choose.”
“Like a lot of fathers are over their daughters. Somewhat overprotective, but want[ing] to lead her and let her live life and go through life.”
A few years ago, Lisa Marie spoke of growing up at Graceland with her father on CBS’s The Talk.
She said: “He and I spent a lot of time together upstairs; the upper part of Graceland is basically his room and my room.”
She remembered: “He would sleep all day so me and my friends pretty much had the run of Graceland.
“And I knew that nobody was going to tell me what to do because they would get fired. I was, truly a terror to be honest.”
When asked what traits of her father’s she has, Elvis’ daughter replied: “His personality and intensity levels I can emulate pretty well.”
Today the property is the second most-visited home in the US after The White House.
While fans can tour the mansion, the upstairs remains off-limits as it was The King’s private space in life, so remains so in his death.
Nevertheless, it’s Lisa Marie’s request that those rooms are perfectly preserved like Elvis just got up and left.
