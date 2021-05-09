Ford recalls nearly 617,000 U.S. Explorer SUVs

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo/File Photo WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co is recalling nearly 617,00 Explorer sport utility vehicles in the United States at the request of regulators because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle. The recall covers 2016 through 2019 model year vehicles. Dealers will install push-pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers, as necessary. The second largest U.S. automaker said in documents posted Sunday the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in April had requested Ford conduct a safety recall after first inquiring about the issue in early 2020 following 11 reports of roof rail cover detachment. Ford in November approved a onetime repair extended coverage action for 10 years or 150,000 miles to address the issue. Advertisements

Author: Reuters

This post originally appeared on Stock Market News