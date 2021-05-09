Get May 2021 PS Plus games for less with unmissable PlayStation Plus money saving trick

There are lots of benefits to being a PlayStation Plus subscriber, but arguably the best reason of all is the monthly selection of free PS5 and PS4 games.
This includes Battlefield 5, Stranded Deep and Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last for the month of May.
PlayStation Plus subscribers can also play multiplayer games such as Call of Duty and FIFA online with friends.
That’s on top of 100GB of cloud storage, which comes in handy when you’re running low on hard drive space.
If you want to grab the May 2021 PS4 and PS5 games, then it’s worth heading over to ShopTo for cheap PlayStation Plus subscriptions.
The UK retailer is currently selling 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions for just £42.85, compared to £49.99 on PSN.
As a digital membership, the PS Plus subscription will be delivered immediately, which means you can use it to bag the latest batch of free PlayStation Plus games.
That’s because PS Plus subscribers get automatic access to exclusive member discounts.
“Join PS Plus to get exclusive access to the best deals on select games, add-ons, pre-orders and more from PlayStation Store.
“Members can enjoy extra savings on top of regular PS Store promotional prices, early access to demos, beta trials, pre-orders and other exclusive rewards and offers reserved for the PS Plus family.”
At the time of writing, PS Plus subscribers can save additional cash on games like Mortal Kombat X, Star Wars Jedi Knight, We Happy Few, The Escapists and lots more.
Furthermore, PlayStation Plus subscribers can get free items in games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Rocket League and Call of Duty.
“Immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind portrayal of World War II and fight in epic, locations across the globe in Battlefield V,” reads the official description.
“Featuring 64-player multiplayer, battle royale and single-player experiences, Battlefield V features the largest battlefield map in the franchise’s history.”
An evolution of classic racing games like Destruction Derby, Wreckfest is another highly-rated release that’s free for PS Plus subscribers.
“Enjoy epic crashes and neck-and-neck fights to the finish line in Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last., a full-contact racing game that features a true-to-life physics simulation crafted by developer Bugbear.”
