Gizzi Erskine praises new Gousto campaign and recipes: 'Celebrating multicultural Britain'

Gousto launched its Cookstarter campaign and recipes last week, May 4, in collaboration with five much-loved independent restaurants across the UK. Britons can now order a recipe and have it delivered to their doors, enabling them to enjoy high quality food in the comfort of their own homes.

All five restaurants are completely different in their cuisines and customers can choose from squash and garlic mushroom gnocchi from Scott & Wilson, spicy Vietnamese chilli and ginger aubergine stir fry from Noya’s Kitchen, and tangy Mexican chorizo, feta and Parmentier potato tacos from La Pantera.

All Britons need to do to get their hands on the recipes is order from the Gousto website.

For Gizzi, supporting independent restaurants is important, especially at this time during the coronavirus pandemic where she herself knows how difficult it is to run your own business.

Back in March last year, Gizzi took over one of London’s most iconic restaurants in the St Martin’s Lane Hotel, but had to close its doors just five weeks after opening due to lockdown.

The chef explained: “It’s devastating, you know. You’ve put so much time and energy into it – down to the investment, to the creative side, to building a space, to the front of house, to the food and beverage side.”