Google Maps Street View: 'Flying man' reaches unlikely feat while mowing lawn

Google Maps Street View is traditionally used to help people navigate their way around the world. However, thanks to its use of 3D cameras, the online application often uncovered some rather unexpected moments taking place in all corners of the globe.
Of course, while it may be fun to imagine this gardener has suddenly acquired magical talents, there is an alternative explanation.
It is much more likely he is jumping in the air.
One Reddit user suggested he is “celebrating”.
His outstretched arms could be a sign he is punching the air for joy.
Another commended the man’s ability to jump so high.
“Our boy has some serious ups,” they wrote.
Sadly, the actual back story of the scene may forever remain a mystery.
The man has a pair of dark sunglasses on which conceal most of his face, making him unrecognisable.
