NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

High blood pressure: The best drink that can lower your...

Health

High blood pressure: The best drink that can lower your BP reading that’s not water

1 min

105views
90
14 shares, 90 points
High blood pressure: The best drink that can lower your BP reading that’s not water

“These findings suggest that supplementing cranberry juice might contribute to an improvement in blood pressure,” noted the researchers.

As with pomegranate juice, make sure the product you buy doesn’t contain added sugar.

Tea has also been shown to lower blood pressure, but not all teas are equal in power.

Advertisements

The national Centre for Cardiovascular Diseases, in Beijing China, reviewed the effects of tea consumption on blood pressure.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

90
14 shares, 90 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in