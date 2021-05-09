NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Kate Garraway urges husband Derek to get 'stronger' as she...

Celebrities

Kate Garraway urges husband Derek to get 'stronger' as she admits he can't go outside

1 min

125views
105
15 shares, 105 points
Kate Garraway urges husband Derek to get 'stronger' as she admits he can't go outside

Speaking with Iain Dale on LBC, the radio broadcaster quizzed: “Have you come to terms with the fact that it is inevitable that things cannot go back to how they were even if he recovers, it will not necessarily be the same as it was?”

Kate replied: “It absolutely won’t be the same as it was, I don’t think it will be the same for any of us really, I think we’re all changed by this.

“I think, strangely, we’ve all been through something together in isolation. It is the strangest experience which I think we will look back on in decades to come, people will study in schools and we all wonder how we all live through it.

Advertisements

“Hopefully we’ll get a chance to look back on it and hopefully it will just be history. We won’t have to live a strange new life forever.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

105
15 shares, 105 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in