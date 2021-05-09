London horror as man stabbed in mass brawl inside Selfridges Oxford Street – 8 arrested

One man was taken to hospital and treated for stab injuries to his leg following the incident but his condition is not considered life-threatening.
Police said the victim of the stabbing has also been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.
An appeal for information has also been launched by the Metropolitan Police.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.
“He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.”
“The safety of our team members and customers is our utmost priority.
“We are doing all we can to support the police with their investigation.”
