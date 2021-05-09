London horror as man stabbed in mass brawl inside Selfridges Oxford Street – 8 arrested

The incident took place at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 8 at Selfridges in Oxford Street, London. P olice said they were called to reports of a fight at the store.

A video on Twitter of the incident shows a group fighting within the store while one man is seen holding a knife, wielding the blade by his side.

One man was taken to hospital and treated for stab injuries to his leg following the incident but his condition is not considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim of the stabbing has also been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

An appeal for information has also been launched by the Metropolitan Police.