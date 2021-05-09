NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

London horror as man stabbed in mass brawl inside Selfridges...

UK

London horror as man stabbed in mass brawl inside Selfridges Oxford Street – 8 arrested

1 min

122views
92
14 shares, 92 points
London horror as man stabbed in mass brawl inside Selfridges Oxford Street - 8 arrested
The incident took place at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 8 at Selfridges in Oxford Street, London. Police said they were called to reports of a fight at the store.
A video on Twitter of the incident shows a group fighting within the store while one man is seen holding a knife, wielding the blade by his side.

One man was taken to hospital and treated for stab injuries to his leg following the incident but his condition is not considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim of the stabbing has also been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Advertisements

An appeal for information has also been launched by the Metropolitan Police. 

A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at approximately 19:35hrs on Saturday, 8 May to reports of a fight at Selfridges in Oxford Street, W1.

“On attending the location, officers found a man, aged 20, with a stab injury to the leg.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

“He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.”

READ MORE: Julia James murder: Police question suspect over her death

A spokesperson for Selfridges London Oxford Street said: “We can confirm there was an incident in store on Saturday evening.

“The safety of our team members and customers is our utmost priority.

“We are doing all we can to support the police with their investigation.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

92
14 shares, 92 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in