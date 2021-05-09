NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Making this one change will speed-up your broadband and it works with Sky, BT, TalkTalk

Making this one change will speed-up your broadband and it works with Sky, BT, TalkTalk

And if speed alone isn’t enough to convince you to dive into the settings panel and begin making changes to your DNS, Cloudflare promises privacy enhancements too. In a blog post about its 1.1.1.1 project, Co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare Matthew Prince wrote: “What many Internet users don’t realise is that even if you’re visiting a website that is encrypted — has the little green lock in your browser — that doesn’t keep your DNS resolver from knowing the identity of all the sites you visit.

“That means, by default, your ISP, every wifi network you’ve connected to, and your mobile network provider have a list of every site you’ve visited while using them.

“Network operators have been licking their chops for some time over the idea of taking their users’ browsing data and finding a way to monetise it. In the United States, that got easier a year ago when the Senate voted to eliminate rules that restricted ISPs from selling their users’ browsing data. With all the concern over the data that companies like Facebook and Google are collecting on you, it worries us to now add ISPs like Comcast, Time Warner, and AT&T to the list. And, make no mistake, this isn’t a US-only problem — ISPs around the world see the same privacy-invading opportunity.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

