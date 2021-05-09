Package holidays: easyJet, Jet2, TUI & BA latest updates following 'green list'

TUI

TUI is set to resume package holidays from May 17 following the “green list” announcement.

Following the news Portugal has been added to the “green list”, TUI made the decision to add more weekly flights to Portugal and Madeira from London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.

TUI is now offering an additional weekly flight to Madeira from London Gatwick and Manchester, every Friday from May 21 to October 29, and twice-weekly from Birmingham, every Monday and Friday from May 17 to October 29.

These extra flights open up the opportunity to book 10 and 11 night-holidays.

However, TUI will also launch an additional weekly flight from Bristol operating every Thursday from May 20 to October 28. These flights will complement the existing weekly flights already on offer from other UK airports on Thursdays and Sundays throughout the Summer.

Andrew Flintham managing director of TUI UK said: “These destinations have always been a firm favourite for Britons, so it’s no surprise demand has increased following speculation they could be available from May 17 without the need to quarantine on return.

“We own every element of the holiday programme, so are uniquely placed to respond to customer demand and add additional holidays to the most popular hotspots.

“We’ve also introduced new subsidised testing packages, which start from just £20 for green list destinations to help our customers get away for their long-awaited holiday.”

Customers are offered added flexibility with the option to change their holidays up to 14 days before travel if they change their mind.

The TUI website states: “If your destination changes to Amber within 14 days of travel, you will be able to amend up until the day before your departure.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed