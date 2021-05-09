POLL: What should Boris Johnson do about a Scottish independence referendum?

The Prime Minister in an interview with the Daily Telegraph last week said “a referendum in the current context is irresponsible and reckless”.
He added: “I listened to the Scottish election carefully.
“My impression was that the SNP moved away from the idea of a referendum, and I think very wisely.
“That’s what people want.”
Boris Johnson, in a letter to Ms Sturgeon, argued the UK was “best served when we work together.
“I think a referendum in the current context is irresponsible and reckless.
JUST IN: Gove savages Sturgeon’s Indy demands ‘Most voted for parties OPPOSE’
Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, the First Minister of Scotland said: “I will work with the Prime Minister and anybody in the interests of Covid recovery, of course I will.
“I have done it all through the last year.
“I also want to be in a position where our decisions around the Covid recovery long-term are not dependent on decisions Boris Johnson takes.
“Because I guess at some point we will find out that takes Scotland in a direction we don’t want to go in.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed
0 Comments