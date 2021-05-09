© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.01%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 2.90 points to trade at 31.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) added 5.00% or 0.50 points to end at 10.50 and Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) was up 4.74% or 4.30 points to 95.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:), which fell 3.78% or 2.70 points to trade at 68.70 at the close. Mobile Telecommunications Company (SE:) declined 2.42% or 0.36 points to end at 14.54 and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was down 2.16% or 0.95 points to 43.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 105 to 84 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.00% or 2.90 to 31.90. Shares in Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.00% or 0.50 to 10.50.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.20% or 0.13 to $ 64.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.21% or 0.14 to hit $ 68.23 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.89% or 16.25 to trade at $ 1831.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.83% to 4.5616, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.81% at 90.203.