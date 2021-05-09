NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Finance

Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.01%

Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.01%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 2.90 points to trade at 31.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) added 5.00% or 0.50 points to end at 10.50 and Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:) was up 4.74% or 4.30 points to 95.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Company for Hardware (SE:), which fell 3.78% or 2.70 points to trade at 68.70 at the close. Mobile Telecommunications Company (SE:) declined 2.42% or 0.36 points to end at 14.54 and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was down 2.16% or 0.95 points to 43.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 105 to 84 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.00% or 2.90 to 31.90. Shares in Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.00% or 0.50 to 10.50.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.20% or 0.13 to $ 64.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 0.21% or 0.14 to hit $ 68.23 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.89% or 16.25 to trade at $ 1831.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.83% to 4.5616, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.81% at 90.203.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Author: Investing.com
This post originally appeared on Stock Market News

