The Harry Potter cast 10 years after final big screen outing

No one can argue that Harry Potter is one of the most iconic phenomenons of our generation.

Each page of J.K Rowling’s books had children, teens, as well as adults immediately hooked, before the tales of Harry Potter were transformed into billion dollar films.

It might seem like just a few years back that the final sequel, Deathly Hallows Part two was made and the fantasy films were complete, but it is now ten years since we saw the ending to Harry’s adventures.

Whilst the series of films starred some legends, and actors who have gone on to make huge names for themselves, there were many who appeared at a very young age and never reappeared.

Or we may not even realise some of the actors we see in our films and series today, had a role on set with the wizards.

Let’st journey back to see who played the iconic wizards, muggles, warlocks, goblins, hags, vampires, and more, and find out what they have been up to since putting their magical powers to the side.

Maggie Smith – Minerva McGonagall

Perhaps one of the biggest stars of the Harry Potter cast, Dame Maggie Smith needs no introduction.

Before appearing on the big screens as professor Minerva McGonagall, Smith had a seemingly-endless list of roles on stage, film, and television.

The actress was such a prominent figure in the British culture and art scene that Queen Elizabeth II made her a Dame in 1990.

She was cast as the Head of Gryffindor and Head of Transfiguration, Minerva McGonagall in 2001 and appeared in seven of the eight films in the series.

Unsurprisingly, Smith had plenty more roles after the Potter series ended, including Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham in the hit TV series Downton Abbey for which she received a Golden Globe Award and two Emmy Awards.

Currently, the actress has just wrapped up work on a film of Downton Abbey which acts as a continuation of the show as well as working on A Boy Called Christmas.

Evanna Lynch – Luna Lovegood

Quirky Luna Lovegood was portrayed by Irish actress Evanna Lynch.

The character doesn’t appear until “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007), which was Lynch’s first acting credit.

Lynch continued acting in a handful of films, including “GBF” (2013), “Addiction: A 60s Love Story” (2015), and “My Name is Emily” (2015).

In 2013, she reprised her role as Luna in the StarKid Productions musical “A Very Potter Senior Year,” which starred Darren Criss.

Lynch also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2018 and came in third place.

Outside of acting, she is a committed activist. She became an ambassador for controversial “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling’s charity, Lumos, and has worked with other organizations like PETA and Save the Asian Elephants.

In 2017, Lynch and actor Robbie Jarvis (who played young James Potter in the films) launched a vegan-focused podcast called The ChickPeeps. And in 2019, she received a Lovie Special Achievement Award for “expertly using the Internet to promote vegan activism and environmental health through social media, podcasting and her own beauty line, KinderBeautyBox.”

She also did voice work on the animated short “Behind the McChicken Wrapper” (2019) and on the animated Nickelodeon series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Matthew Lewis – Neville Longbottom

Matthew Lewis appeared in the Harry Potter films as Neville Longbottom.

Lewis had previously appeared in one film and on a few TV series, but Neville brought the actor to fame.

In 2015, Lewis showed the world that he was all grown up when he posed in his underwear for Attitude magazine.

He also continued acting after Harry Potter with roles in films like Me Before You (2016) and Terminal (2018).

He’s appeared on several TV shows including BBC One’s The Syndicate and Ripper Street, and ITV’s Girlfriends.

Robbie Coltrane – Rubeus Hagrid

Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts’ lovable half-giant gamekeeper and care of magical creatures professor, was played by Robbie Coltrane.

Before he played Hagrid, Coltrane was known for appearing on the BBC miniseries Tutti Frutti (1987) and starring on ITV’s Cracker from 1993 to 1996,

He had also already played Valentin Zukovsky in two James Bond films — GoldenEye (1995) and The World Is Not Enough (1999).

In between the Harry Potter films, Coltrane appeared in Van Helsing (2004), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), and voiced a character in The Tale of Despereaux (2008).

Coltrane has done voice work for Arthur Christmas (2011) and Pixar’s Brave (2012).

More recently, he starred on Channel 4’s National Treasure (2016), a four-part British drama miniseries.

Alfred Enoch – Dean Thomas

Alfred Enoch was 13 when he was cast as Dean Thomas in the Philosopher’s Stone. He played the role in seven of the eight Harry Potter films and although it wasn’t as big of a role as the Golden trio’s, it was definitely quite a significant one in Enoch’s career.

After the Potter films, the actor went on to star in the critically-acclaimed Shonda Rhimes’ series How to Get Away with Murder, where he played one of the main roles of Wes Gibbins alongside Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating.

He played the main role in season two of Trust Me as well as numerous theatre plays.

Enoch worked on a project titled Provisional Measure that was released last year.

Harry Melling – Dudley Dursley

Coming from a family of actors (his maternal grandfather was actor Patrick Troughton a.k.a the Second Doctor in Doctor Who!), Harry Melling brought Harry Potter’s spoiled cousin Dudley Dursley to life.

The actor worked on five Potter films, making his big screen debut in 2001. While the first few movies saw Melling as the perfect fit for a round child, by 2009, the actor had lost so much weight that the producers were considering recasting the role.

Harry Melling, however, reprised the role wearing a fat suit.

Melling commented on it by saying that his weight loss was a very freeing experience, allowing him to seek different roles and distance himself from his Potter role: “I can now shed the child actor thing like the fat and start a new career because no one sees me as Dudley.”

Since the last Harry Potter film, Melling has worked on projects like Coen brothers’ Western The Ballad of Buster Scruggs where his performance was praised by critics.

Bonnie Wright – Ginny Weasley

The youngest (and only daughter) of the Weasley family was played by Wright.

She appeared briefly in the Philosopher’s Stone, which was her first acting credit, but her character grew in importance starting in the second film.

Wright went on to appear in and direct a few short films after the “Harry Potter” series ended.

She also appeared in After the Dark (2013), Before I Sleep (2013), and a 2018 retelling of A Christmas Carol.

Her other accomplishments include being named Star Baker on The Great Sport Relief Bake Off, being an ambassador for Lumos alongside Lynch, and working as an activist with Greenpeace to end plastic pollution.

Jamie Waylett – Vincent Crabbe

Jamie Waylett had quite a rough life before starring in the Potter series.

At the age of nine, he was in an accident that had doctors believe Jamie would die or suffer severe brain damage.

To their surprise, he made a full recovery.

Initially, Waylett was considered for the role of Dudley Dursley, however, he was ultimately cast as Vincent Crabbe, a boy who was part of Draco’s gang and bullied Potter and his friends.

Unfortunately, at the time the final movies were shot, his co-star Joshua Herdman announced that Waylett would not return to the franchise.

That was because Waylett had had legal trouble after police found cannabis in his possession for which he was sentenced to 120 hours of community service.

His legal troubles didn’t end there, however, as Jamie was arrested during the 2011 England riots after which he was sentenced to two years in prison. Since then, he’s been laying low.

Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy

Hogwarts bully Draco Malfoy was played by English actor Tom Felton.

Before starring as Malfoy, Felton had appeared in a few movies, including “Anna and the King” (1999).

Throughout filming Harry Potter, he also appeared in The Disappeared (2008), Get Him to the Greek (2010), and Night Wolf (2010).

After Harry Potter wrapped, Felton starred as another villain in Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), but most of his work has been in smaller-budget dramas and thrillers.

Felton has also found success on TV. He played Erich Blunt on TNT’s Murder in the First, Julian Albert on The CW’s The Flash, and Logan on the YouTube original series Origin.

In 2018, he played Laertes in Ophelia, and his most recent acting credit was in Braking for Whales (2020).

Felton also recently starred in A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (2020) and the Dutch period piece The Forgotten Battle (2020).

Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley, Harry’s best friend at Hogwarts and the youngest boy in the Weasley family.

The Philosopher’s Stone was Grint’s first acting credit.

While filming the series, the English actor also appeared in a few films, like Cherrybomb (2009).

The same year that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) released in theatres, Grint appeared in Ed Sheeran’s Lego House music video.

He went on to appear in films including Into the White (2012), Charlie Countryman (2013), CBGB (2013), and Moonwalkers (2015).

Grint made his theatre debut in the 2013 West End play Mojo and then had a leading role in the 2014 Broadway play It’s Only a Play alongside acting giants Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane.

Recently, Grint has found success on TV with roles on Netflix’s Sick Note, Crackle’s Snatch, and Apple TV Plus’ Servant.

Emma Watson – Hermione Granger

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger, the top witch in her class and best friend to Ron and Harry.

The Philosopher’s Stone was also her first acting credit.

In between filming Harry Potter, Watson appeared in Ballet Shoes (2007) and voiced a character in The Tale of Despereaux (2008).

In 2011, the actress announced that she would be studying at Brown University. She graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s in English literature.

While in school, Watson starred in a number of popular films, including My Week With Marilyn (2011), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), and The Bling Ring (2013).

In 2013, Watson also played herself in the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg apocalyptic comedy, This Is the End.

In 2017, the English actress starred as Belle in the Disney live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, and in 2019 she was part of the star-studded cast of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter, the titular character of the series, who learns on his 11th birthday that he is a wizard.

This was one of Radcliffe’s first acting credits, but he was featured in The Tailor of Panama (2001) alongside Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Lee Curtis a few months before Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) was released.

In between filming the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe appeared in a few movies, including December Boys (2007).

After the series ended, Radcliffe starred in the horror film The Woman in Black (2012), the drama Kill Your Darlings (2013), and the rom-com What If (2013).

He later appeared in Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck (2015) as the dog walker, costarred as Igor opposite James McAvoy in Victor Frankenstein (2015), and played Manny in the film Swiss Army Man (2016).

The actor has also appeared on TV series like Sky Arts 1’s A Young Doctor’s Notebook from 2012 to 2013 and TBS’ Miracle Workers from 2019 to 2020.

Outside of film, Radcliffe’s theatre credits include roles in the 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Cripple of Inishmaan, and Endgame.

Radcliffe’s most recent credit was in the Netflix interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (2020).

