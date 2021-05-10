Amazon getting 'biggest' PS5 restock ever in May: New restock time and date

The good news is the next Amazon PS5 restock is expected to be the biggest one so far for the UK.
The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “News: Amazon UK to expect a shipment of approximately 10K PlayStation 5’s later this week, hinting at a May 17th-19th drop. This will be their biggest restock yet, as Amazon UK usually restocks around 6K-8K.
“This is the first time we received information on Amazon UK since their previous March drop. So, this may mean they won’t restock this week, unless it’s a double restock in the space of two weeks, which is unlikely. We’ll still keep an eye out every morning for you as usual!”
Because retailers very rarely confirm when exactly a PS5 restock is the rumoured and leaked dates from stock tracker accounts like @PS5StockAlertUK are the best indication fans have as to when the next restock is going live.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
0 Comments