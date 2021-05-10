Amazon getting 'biggest' PS5 restock ever in May: New restock time and date

The good news is the next Amazon PS5 restock is expected to be the biggest one so far for the UK.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “News: Amazon UK to expect a shipment of approximately 10K PlayStation 5’s later this week, hinting at a May 17th-19th drop. This will be their biggest restock yet, as Amazon UK usually restocks around 6K-8K.

“This is the first time we received information on Amazon UK since their previous March drop. So, this may mean they won’t restock this week, unless it’s a double restock in the space of two weeks, which is unlikely. We’ll still keep an eye out every morning for you as usual!”

Advertisements

Because retailers very rarely confirm when exactly a PS5 restock is the rumoured and leaked dates from stock tracker accounts like @PS5StockAlertUK are the best indication fans have as to when the next restock is going live.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed