AstraZeneca vaccine latest: Five worrying side effects to spot – urgent warning issued

The most common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are pain or tenderness at the injection site. Roughly one in four people have had wider effects like fever, headache, nausea and fatigue. However, if you experience any of the following symptoms after the AstraZeneca vaccine, it could indicate a medical emergency and should not be ignored.

Anyone who experiences a headache for more than four days after having the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab should seek medical attention, the UK’s medicines regulator has said.

People should also get help if they have bruising somewhere other than the injection site after a few days, it added.

AstraZeneca vaccine was the second vaccine that was approved by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK, developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and made with the drug company AstraZeneca.

Headaches were reported in phase one and two when first tested in healthy volunteers back in April 2020.

It stated mild and temporary side effects were evident including headaches and muscle aches which it added were relieved by over-the-counter painkillers.

Further studies failed to mention any other type of headaches reported by the volunteers.