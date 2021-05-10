Boris to greenlight stage three of lockdown roadmap – 'Not going to let virus beat us!'

Mr Johnson said on Sunday: “The data reflects what we already knew – we are not going to let this virus beat us.

“The roadmap remains on track, our successful vaccination programme continues – more than two-thirds of adults in the UK have now had the first vaccine.

“We can now look forward to unlocking cautiously but irreversibly.

“It’s because of the British public’s unwavering commitment that we are saving lives, protecting the NHS and controlling the virus.”