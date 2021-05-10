Boris to greenlight stage three of lockdown roadmap – 'Not going to let virus beat us!'

“The roadmap remains on track, our successful vaccination programme continues – more than two-thirds of adults in the UK have now had the first vaccine.
“We can now look forward to unlocking cautiously but irreversibly.
“It’s because of the British public’s unwavering commitment that we are saving lives, protecting the NHS and controlling the virus.”
He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday: “As we move into stage three of our roadmap it will be the case that we will see people capable of meeting indoors.
“And without prejudice to a broader review of social distancing, it is also the case that friendly contact, intimate contact, between friends and family is something we want to see restored.”
“Now that’s obviously concerning, because we don’t yet know what effects it’s likely to have on our vaccine programme,” she said.
