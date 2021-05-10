NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Diana and Prince Charles' Greek honeymoon cruise was devastated by...

Travel

Diana and Prince Charles' Greek honeymoon cruise was devastated by secret 'blow'

Diana and Prince Charles' Greek honeymoon cruise was devastated by secret 'blow'

The journey which was supposed to be a romantic holiday celebrating the couple’s marriage was also one filled with duties.

“A honeymoon is the most personal and private moment in a married couple’s life and there they were, Prince Charles and Diana, sharing it with a company of officers and men who saluted,” said Richard Kay.

“Hardly something you would normally associate with a honeymoon.”

Princess Diana in particular is said to have grown tired of the many protocols the pair had to follow.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

