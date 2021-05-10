Diana and Prince Charles' Greek honeymoon cruise was devastated by secret 'blow'

The journey which was supposed to be a romantic holiday celebrating the couple’s marriage was also one filled with duties.
“A honeymoon is the most personal and private moment in a married couple’s life and there they were, Prince Charles and Diana, sharing it with a company of officers and men who saluted,” said Richard Kay.
“Hardly something you would normally associate with a honeymoon.”
Princess Diana in particular is said to have grown tired of the many protocols the pair had to follow.
