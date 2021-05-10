NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Dogecoin price live: Will Dogecoin recover? Elon Musk backed cryptocurrency...

Finance

Dogecoin price live: Will Dogecoin recover? Elon Musk backed cryptocurrency value drops

1 min

107views
92
14 shares, 92 points
Dogecoin price live: Will Dogecoin recover? Elon Musk backed cryptocurrency value drops

Will Dogecoin recover?

It’s incredibly difficult to judge whether cryptocurrencies will gain or lose momentum, as they’re generally very volatile.

In the past, whenever Dogecoin has dropped off, it’s usually returned to its previous value, and then continued to rise.

For example, on May 5, Dogecoin reached $ 0.66, before dropping off to $ 0.52 on May 7.

Advertisements

But, that very same day, it returned to a rising value, and actually reached its all-time high of $ 0.74.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

92
14 shares, 92 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in