Dogecoin price live: Will Dogecoin recover? Elon Musk backed cryptocurrency value drops

Will Dogecoin recover?

It’s incredibly difficult to judge whether cryptocurrencies will gain or lose momentum, as they’re generally very volatile.

In the past, whenever Dogecoin has dropped off, it’s usually returned to its previous value, and then continued to rise.

For example, on May 5, Dogecoin reached $ 0.66, before dropping off to $ 0.52 on May 7.

Advertisements

But, that very same day, it returned to a rising value, and actually reached its all-time high of $ 0.74.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed