Genshin Impact update 1.6 leak: Character skins FINALLY coming in next miHoYo update

New leaks have revealed Genshin Impact could be getting one major thing it’s been missing since launch with update 1.6. As highlighted in a post on Reddit, leakers have discovered proof of two character skins that are set to debut with Genshin Impact update 1.6. These skins are for Barbara and Jean, with Barbara getting the Summertime Sparkle costume and Jean getting Sea Breeze Dandelion skin.

According to the Genshin Impact update 1.6 leak, Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle costume will be obtained as a reward from the Echoing Narration Event.

However, it’s unclear how Jean’s Sea Breeze Dandelion costume will get unlocked.

The leaked skins were revealed by Twitter user Project Celestia who also shared a 3D render of Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle costume.

The character skins were spotted in the 1.6 update beta and could be subject to change before getting released.