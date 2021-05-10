Genshin Impact update 1.6 leak: Character skins FINALLY coming in next miHoYo update

According to the Genshin Impact update 1.6 leak, Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle costume will be obtained as a reward from the Echoing Narration Event.

However, it’s unclear how Jean’s Sea Breeze Dandelion costume will get unlocked.

The leaked skins were revealed by Twitter user Project Celestia who also shared a 3D render of Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle costume.

Advertisements

The character skins were spotted in the 1.6 update beta and could be subject to change before getting released.