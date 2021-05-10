Julia James: Police in Kent charge man, 21, with murder of PCSO

Kent Police arrested Wheeler on Friday evening.

They had been granted a 36-hour extension to continue holding him in custody, which lasted until Monday evening.

The National Crime Agency are supporting Kent Police’s investigation into Ms James’s murder, adding that it is committed to “seeking justice for Julia”.

Crimestoppers had offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information that led to her killer being convicted.

And last week police issued an image of Ms James in the clothes she was wearing before she was killed.

She was shown wearing light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark Wellington-style brown boots.

