Lincoln school on lockdown over shooting fears as pupils 'hide' – armed police deployed

Police said no weapons were found and no arrests have been made.
Several students reported the incident on social media, with one pupil writing: “Our school is on lockdown and we’ve been hiding under the tables for almost an hour.”
Another wrote: “I’m so scared even though it’s probably nothing.”
A third replied: “Omg apparently there was a guy outside church with an air rifle. I Just heard someone whisper they got a text from someone from the main building.”
Acting Headteacher Matthew Turton confirmed the school went into lockdown for one hour this morning, in response to “suspicious activity”.
Mr Turton said in a statement posted on the school’s website: “Please be aware that the Police directed St Peter and St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy to go into a lockdown at 9.30am this morning due to suspicious activity outside of, but in the vicinity to, the school grounds.
“This lockdown lasted for one hour when, under Police direction, we were informed to come out of the lockdown at 10:30am.
“There has been, and will continue to be, a Police presence in the area.
“Education will now continue as normal for the rest of the day.”
Acting Chief Constable Chris Davidson added: “We understand this incident may have been very concerning for the pupils at the school, parents and local residents.
“We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public. We take any reports of this nature extremely seriously and will always deploy specialist trained officers as a precautionary measure.
“We would like to thank the public for their support with our inquiries.”
The school is located to the south of Lincoln in the Boultham Moor area.
It was founded in 1959 and is home to some 660 pupils.
