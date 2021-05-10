Lincoln school on lockdown over shooting fears as pupils 'hide' – armed police deployed

Officers rushed to St Peter and St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy in Lincoln, Lincolnshire, at about 9.30am this morning and promptly locked down the school. Locals said a heavy police presence remains outside the academy, located on Western Avenue. Police said they were responding to reports of two youths, one of whom was thought to be carrying what may have been an air rifle, near the school.

Armed officers were deployed to the area where they carried out a thorough search. Police said no weapons were found and no arrests have been made. Several students reported the incident on social media, with one pupil writing: “Our school is on lockdown and we’ve been hiding under the tables for almost an hour.” Advertisements Another wrote: “I’m so scared even though it’s probably nothing.” A third replied: “Omg apparently there was a guy outside church with an air rifle. I Just heard someone whisper they got a text from someone from the main building.” Acting Headteacher Matthew Turton confirmed the school went into lockdown for one hour this morning, in response to “suspicious activity”.

He said “all students and staff are safe and well” and lessons will now continue as normal. Mr Turton said in a statement posted on the school’s website: “Please be aware that the Police directed St Peter and St Paul Catholic Voluntary Academy to go into a lockdown at 9.30am this morning due to suspicious activity outside of, but in the vicinity to, the school grounds. “This lockdown lasted for one hour when, under Police direction, we were informed to come out of the lockdown at 10:30am. “There has been, and will continue to be, a Police presence in the area. JUST IN: Nicola Sturgeon could be silenced FOREVER

Advertisements “All students and staff in the school are safe and well; please be assured that the safety of everyone connected to the Academy is my paramount priority at all times. “Education will now continue as normal for the rest of the day.” Acting Chief Constable Chris Davidson added: “We understand this incident may have been very concerning for the pupils at the school, parents and local residents. “We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public. We take any reports of this nature extremely seriously and will always deploy specialist trained officers as a precautionary measure.

“Local officers will be in the area throughout the day to offer reassurance to the public and they will be happy to speak with anyone who may have any concerns. “We would like to thank the public for their support with our inquiries.” The school is located to the south of Lincoln in the Boultham Moor area. It was founded in 1959 and is home to some 660 pupils.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed