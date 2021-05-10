Manchester United star Edinson Cavani 'has signed contract extension'

It’ll now be intriguing to see what United do in the transfer market this summer.

Erling Haaland has long been on their radar, with the Borussia Dortmund striker scoring a remarkable 35 goals in the Bundesliga and Champions League combined.

Harry Kane also has his admirers at Old Trafford, having sparkled for Tottenham during a problematic campaign under Jose Mourinho and Ryan Mason.

Advertisements

But, by keeping Cavani, United may now focus their efforts elsewhere.

A defender is on their radar, with Raphael Varane admired amid uncertainty over his Real Madrid contract.

And so too is a holding midfielder, with Declan Rice backed behind the scenes.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed