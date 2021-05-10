NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Max Verstappen sends Red Bull warning after Lewis Hamilton wins...

Max Verstappen sends Red Bull warning after Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

“Already at the end with the softs he was faster, and then when we were put on the mediums he clearly had a lot more pace, he could just stay within one second.

“There was not much we could have done.

“They went for another stop and then I knew it was over because I was already struggling with the tyres and you could see every lap he was getting closer and closer. I was just a sitting duck.

“We were just clearly lacking pace. I tried everything I could.

“We are not where we want to be. We have to push hard and catch up because at the moment we are a little bit slower.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

