Nostradamus 2021: Three predictions that came true – is coronavirus...

Nostradamus 2021: Three predictions that came true – is coronavirus the fourth?

Nostradamus 2021: Three predictions that came true - is coronavirus the fourth?

The assassination of President John F Kennedy, 1963

In Century 1, Quatrain 27, Nostradamus wrote: “The great man will be struck down in the day by a thunderbolt,

“The evil deed predicted by the bearer of a petition:

“According to the prediction another falls at night,

“Conflict in Reims, London, and pestilence in Tuscany.”

The “great man” in the passage is believed by some to be the US President John F Kennedy.

President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, by gunman Lee Harvey Oswald in Dallas, Texas.

