Perrie Edwards announces PREGNANCY just days after bandmate Leigh-Anne's own baby news

Perrie Edwards has delighted her Instagram followers by sharing that she and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first baby. The Little Mix hitmaker shared a series of photos of her blossoming bump alongside her football player partner.
The 27-year-old wrote to her 11.6 million followers: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.
“Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”
The update garnered more than 300,000 likes in a matter of minutes.
Alex shared the same images with his own 4.8 million fans on the picture-sharing app.
“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true…” the singer said.
She signed off: “We can’t wait to meet you.”
Perrie had written at the time: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision.
“Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”(sic)
