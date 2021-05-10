Perrie Edwards announces PREGNANCY just days after bandmate Leigh-Anne's own baby news

The 27-year-old wrote to her 11.6 million followers: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate.

“Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

The update garnered more than 300,000 likes in a matter of minutes.

Advertisements

Alex shared the same images with his own 4.8 million fans on the picture-sharing app.

READ MORE: Dan Walker addresses wife’s ‘six-month ban’ as Eamonn Holmes wades in