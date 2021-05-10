Queen's speech 2021: The 8 things she will say in first speech since Prince Philip's death

We can expect to see the following bills carried over into the new Parliamentary year:

2. Animals will have their feelings recognised

An Animal Sentience Bill will give creatures with backbones the “right” to have their feelings recognised in law, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

This will also ban imports of hunting trophies and keeping primates as pets.

3. Adult social care funding reform promises

The Government is expected to use this speech to reiterate its promise to reform how adult social care in England is funded.

But Boris Johnson has not said whether a commitment to a new bill on funding will be included in this year’s speech.

Reports suggest that discussions are ongoing within the Government about the potential cost of changes, which could run into the billions.

Social care could still get a mention as part of the wider Health and Care Bill implementing planned changes to the structure of NHS England.