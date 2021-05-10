Random: Did You Know Link Can Ride On Giant Barrels In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild?

Nintendo Life

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch is now more than four years old and somehow players are still discovering new things within the kingdom of Hyrule.

Over the past few weeks, many players seem to have just found out that Link can actually ride large barrels in the game. It appears to have surprised everyone. Some commenters in the below Reddit post didn’t even know there were barrels this big in Breath of the Wild.

This is where you can find one of these giant barrels, according to the individual who posted the Reddit video (we also found it ourselves outside the Woodcutter’s house):

“I found this one on the Great Plateau near “Old Man’s hut”, IICRC there was one located at some ruins…

“There were also other comments that mentioned you can find it near somewhere on Lanayru Wetlands and Eventide Island.”

And here’s another look at it in action, courtesy of a few others – including Nintendo Life video producer, Jon Cartwright:

new speedrun genre pic.twitter.com/7dX2aupHtZ— Jon Cartwright (@JonComms)

May 9, 2021

One other purpose giant barrels serve appear to be as cover to enter enemy locations undetected…

What do you think of this barrel roll Link can perform? Did you know you could do this in Breath of the Wild? Vote in our poll and leave a comment down below.

