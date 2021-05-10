Second Pfizer vaccine side effects: 5 potential symptoms you may suffer from

Vaccine rollout in the UK has emerged as a distinct success, with nearly 35 million people equipped with at least an initial dose. A further 16.2 million have had their second, providing the highest level of immunity from COVID-19. Some people may find their experiences of receiving the jab differ, with some limited symptoms.

Does the second Pfizer jab dose cause side effects?

Each currently available Covid vaccine in the UK, no matter how effective it proves in a trial, requires two doses.

The first dose sets up the immune system to tackle most infections (50 percent or more), and the second pushes this to 90 percent.

Each vaccine is different, however, and people may experience several side effects as their body adjusts.

