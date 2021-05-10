NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Stay at a royal house for just £130 – Princess...

Travel

Stay at a royal house for just £130 – Princess Olga’s Kent home is on Airbnb

1 min

129views
84
13 shares, 84 points
Stay at a royal house for just £130 - Princess Olga’s Kent home is on Airbnb
The Queen’s “rebellious” cousin is renting out a wing of her family house in Kent for just £130 per night. Provender House is an outstanding 30-room 13th century home. The Russian Princess said that she started renting out her property as a “necessity”.
Speaking on Lorraine, she admitted having cleaned up after her guests.

She revealed that she had done their dishes and even changed the sheets.

Renting the property is only £130/night with a minimum stay of two nights.

Advertisements

The description on Airbnb reads: “A 14th Century self-contained wing off the main house set in a peaceful location just outside Faversham, Kent. This charming cottage is ideal for anyone wanting to explore Kent.

DON’T MISS

“Or if you just want to relax, bring a book or two and relax in front of the woodburner fire. There are many National Trust/ English Heritage attractions in close proximity.”

The Russian royal explained this morning that she usually welcomes a lot of tourists who wish to visit the property. Guided tours are available every day for those who want to explore Provender’s history.

“We give them tea and things,” she said.

Last year, and because of Covid, she wasn’t allowed to welcome any visitors.

The house is now a fascinating representation of English life over seven centuries.

The Royal now spends her time restoring her UK family home.

Advertisements

Princess Olga is the daughter of Prince Andrew, Tsar Nicholas II’s eldest nephew. Prince Andrew escaped Russia on a British warship in 1919.

She is also the Queen’s cousin although she has admitted in the past that she wasn’t sure she considered the Windsors “cousins”. Princess Olga explained that she only met them a few times as a young girl.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

84
13 shares, 84 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in