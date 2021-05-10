The Mitchells Vs The Machines: Furby scene was inspired by director's 'nightmare'

During the second act of The Mitchells Vs The Machines, the family stumbled upon a large group of sentient Furbies who tried to destroy the protagonists.
In a new video released by Netflix, director Mike Rianda and Lord & Miller discussed this extensive scene shot-by-shot and revealed its origin story.
Miller began by saying: “This is shot like a horror film which I think is great.”
Miller said: “I believe this Furby is voiced by director Mike Rianda!”
Rianda said: “It could only be me!” Before adding: “The Furby can shoot out a giant laser. Some have questioned why, which, is a good question.”
While the team had to do a lot of work to get the Furby plot included in the film, Rianda has recently revealed a previous script involved kidnapping a former President of the United States.
“So it was in 2015 when I pitched the movie, and I just really liked the idea of seeing a normal family, like your bonehead parents having to actually be like: ‘OK, I have to fight a robot. Oh my god, what’s happening?’
“I thought it would be equally funny to see them having to kidnap the President of the United States.”
The Mitchells Vs The Machines is available on Netflix now.
