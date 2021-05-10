Virgin Media has a frustrating issue but 'improvements' are on their way

Along with Virgin Media, Virgin Mobile also scored badly with users of this network facing a wait time of almost seven minutes. At the other end of the scale was EE with its team picking up the phone after just one minute and 15 seconds.
Other firms that performed well included TalkTalk (1m:46s) and the Post Office (1m:59s). BT, Sky and Vodafone all managed to answer in under 3 minutes 30 seconds according to Ofcom which is around half the time Virgin users were stuck on hold for.
Of course, with the COVID health crisis, many firms were forced to close call centres and change the way they received messages from customers but it seems some coped with this dramatic update better than others.
Virgin is clearly aware that it now needs to improve with the company telling the BBC: “We’re proud of how we rose to this challenge.
“However, we recognise there’s room for improvement, which is why we have already increased our investments in digital and customer service, including creating more than 1,000 customer care roles in the UK last year, and will be making further improvements later this year.”
“Telecoms companies adapted quickly to meet soaring demand for their services last year – helping to keep the country connected,” said Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s networks and communications group director.
“But some have struggled with customer service problems. We’re challenging them to act now, so the telecoms industry becomes the gold standard for customer service.”
