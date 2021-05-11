NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Australia travel: Country closed til mid-2022 at least

Australia travel: Country closed til mid-2022 at least

Australia travel: Country closed til mid-2022 at least
Those hoping to travel to the area will be waiting for a much longer time than they may have hoped. The news comes after claims Australian borders might open in October this year.
FCDO also said entry to Australia is “currently closed to most arrivals”.

The site added: “All international travellers entering Australia need to undertake a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a designated facility (for example a hotel) at their port of arrival.

“You may be required to pay for the costs of your quarantine.

“This is arranged by individual State and Territory governments.”

What does this mean?

Britons returning from green list countries will not need to quarantine on return.

The UK Government has sorted other countries into amber and red lists.

Red list countries face the most restrictions.

