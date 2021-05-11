NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Best and worst UK broadband revealed and there's a very...

Life & Style

Best and worst UK broadband revealed and there's a very surprising winner

1 min

88views
83
13 shares, 83 points
Best and worst UK broadband revealed and there's a very surprising winner

Sky also performed well when dealing with issues and scored top marks for its complaint handling.

Eight in ten broadband customers reported that they were satisfied with their service overall and satisfaction levels were broadly similar across all providers.

Of course, it’s not all good news for the UK’s broadband.

Advertisements

ISPs that didn’t perform so well include TalkTalk with a low satisfaction when it came to speeds and handling complaints.

Vodafone also scored badly when it came to generating the most complaints to Ofcom – that’s the second year in a row for Vodafone.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in