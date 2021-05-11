Boy, 9, tragically killed in storm on football field after being 'struck by lightning'

A nine-year-old boy has tragically been killed after being caught in a freak thunderstorm in Blackpool. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon as a thunderstorm hit the region. Blackpool Police confirmed the boy had sadly died.

They said they understood the boy was “struck by lightning”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, they wrote: “A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field shortly after 5.05pm today.

“Although enquiries are still ongoing, we believe the boy was struck by lightning.

“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this sad time. School Road has reopened.”