NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Boy, 9, tragically killed in storm on football field after...

UK

Boy, 9, tragically killed in storm on football field after being 'struck by lightning'

1 min

121views
101
15 shares, 101 points
Boy, 9, tragically killed in storm on football field after being 'struck by lightning'
A nine-year-old boy has tragically been killed after being caught in a freak thunderstorm in Blackpool. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon as a thunderstorm hit the region. Blackpool Police confirmed the boy had sadly died.
They said they understood the boy was “struck by lightning”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, they wrote: “A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field shortly after 5.05pm today.

“Although enquiries are still ongoing, we believe the boy was struck by lightning.

Advertisements

“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this sad time. School Road has reopened.”

Social media users were quick to react to the heartbreaking news.

One wrote: “The poor lad. My thoughts go out to his family.”

Another said: “Just too sad. Thoughts to the poor lads family and friends.”

A third added: “Devastating. Rest In peace little man, thoughts with the family.”

While a fourth said: “Poor lad. Makes me sad to hear things like this to innocent people. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

This is a breaking story…more to follow

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

101
15 shares, 101 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in