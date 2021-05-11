Boy, 9, tragically killed in storm on football field after being 'struck by lightning'

In a statement posted on Twitter, they wrote: “A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field shortly after 5.05pm today.
“Although enquiries are still ongoing, we believe the boy was struck by lightning.
“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this sad time. School Road has reopened.”
One wrote: “The poor lad. My thoughts go out to his family.”
Another said: “Just too sad. Thoughts to the poor lads family and friends.”
A third added: “Devastating. Rest In peace little man, thoughts with the family.”
While a fourth said: “Poor lad. Makes me sad to hear things like this to innocent people. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
This is a breaking story…more to follow
