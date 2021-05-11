NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Council tax outrage as England’s richest areas have lowest council...

Finance

Council tax outrage as England's richest areas have lowest council tax bills 'Fascinating'

Council tax outrage as England’s richest areas have lowest council tax bills 'Fascinating'

In England, Rutland has the highest average council tax bill of £2,568.

Its lowest rate – Band A – is £1,417, only £147 less than Westminster’s highest possible rate – Band H – which is £1,564.

Out of the 25 areas with the lowest average Council Tax, 20 are in London.

In the capital, the average house price is £496,269.06 – nearly double that across England, which is £268,291.40.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Xendpay said: “Council Tax was contentious when it was first introduced and more than a quarter of a century later there are still plenty of questions about how it is calculated.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

