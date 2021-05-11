Council tax outrage as England’s richest areas have lowest council tax bills 'Fascinating'

In England, Rutland has the highest average council tax bill of £2,568.

Its lowest rate – Band A – is £1,417, only £147 less than Westminster’s highest possible rate – Band H – which is £1,564.

Out of the 25 areas with the lowest average Council Tax, 20 are in London.

In the capital, the average house price is £496,269.06 – nearly double that across England, which is £268,291.40.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Xendpay said: “Council Tax was contentious when it was first introduced and more than a quarter of a century later there are still plenty of questions about how it is calculated.

