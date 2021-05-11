Destiny 2 patch notes: Full Season of the Splicer changes revealed

It also comes complete with the new Splicer quest, which will see Guardians taking on the threat of the Vex throughout Season 14.
A message from Bungie adds: “The Vex threaten the safety of all who inhabit the Last City, plunging humanity’s sanctuary into an endless night. Guardians must team up Mithrax, Kell of the House of Light, who will teach them the ways of a Sacred Splicer. It’s up to the Vanguard to harness new Splicer tech to take down the simulation and restore sunlight.
“During Season of the Splicer, Guardians will hack the Vex simulation in the six-player matchmade activity Override to uncover secrets and steal Vex code. Additionally, Guardians will be able to run the weekly pinnacle mission Expunge, where they will uncover and exploit vulnerabilities in the Vex Network to collapse it from the inside.
“On May 22, Guardians will once again be able to infiltrate the iconic Vault of Glass (VoG) raid. For the uninitiated, VoG sees Guardians navigate fractures in time and space to find Atheon, Time’s Conflux. The mysterious Vex awaits deep within the vault and must be shut down before it becomes unstoppable. This is not just a straight port, with quality-of-life changes introduced to make VoG feel more in line with player’s expectations today, as well as new challenges and triumphs and some old favorites waiting to be earned.”
ACTIVITIES
GENERAL
- Four Lost Sectors have been added to the daily rotation of Legend or Master difficulty Lost Sectors!
- Fixed case-by-case issues with unresponsive or clumping combatants across various activities.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent AI enemies from firing in some 6-player activities when there are a lot of enemies alive in the area.
CRUCIBLE
- 6v6 Crucible activities have an updated intro experience.
- Momentum Control and Team Scorched have returned and will be available as part of the weekly playlist rotation.
- Adjusted The Dead Cliff’s spawn points so that players are no longer placed on the edge of the cliff on match start.
- Fixed defeat audio sound for teammate defeats in private matches and in Showdown.
- Disabled mercy rule in private matches.
- Players can now join a private match in progress at any time, regardless of team scores or time remaining.
- Fixed inaccessible Heavy ammo placements on Distant Shore, Bannerfall, Widow’s Court, and Altar of Flame.
GAMBIT
- Fixed a rare issue that could result in fronts not rotating due to a single living enemy hiding at a previously cleared front on the other side of the map.
- Fixed an incorrect wave progression on Legion’s Folly (Vex).
- Fixed an issue where a Scorn Abomination could become friendly and start attacking other Scorn.
- Fixed an issue where dropped motes would disappear immediately if the opposing team summoned their primeval.
- Fixed an issue where combatants in the Deep Six Gambit map would sometimes fail to move around or take cover.
- Fixed an issue that was allowing Warlock players to exploit Blink related abilities to remain on the opposing side during invasions in Gambit.
NEW LIGHT CAMPAIGN
- Improved the explanations in some tutorial messages.
- Tutorial messages will no longer pop up to distract players during Crucible and Gambit matches.
- Fixed an issue where players could abandon the ‘A Spark of Hope’ quest and not be able to recover it from the Quest Archive vendor in the Tower.
DESTINATION PATROL
- The Moon:
- Fixed an issue where some quest enemies in Moon free roam would immediately respawn after being defeated.
- Fixed an issue where the Hive Rune could be missing from one of the stones from a chest puzzle on the Moon.
- Fixed an issue where some of the chest puzzles on the Moon weren’t appearing.
- Cosmodrome:
- Shaw Han now offers repeatable Cosmodrome bounties.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind the boss portal in the Veles Labyrinth Lost Sector.
- The Hive under the helicopters in the Divide will now always be that Ogre who first killed you back in 2014.
- All forgotten dead Ghosts left around the Cosmodrome have been removed and properly laid to rest.
- The Grottos now has player containment volumes around its water boundaries.
- Dreaming City:
STRIKES
- Fallen S.A.B.E.R.:
- During the first encounter inside Rasputin’s bunker, the death volume inside the bottomless pits has been lowered to give players a chance to recover.
- Sped up the transition from orbit briefing dialog to the gameplay by a few seconds.
- Fixed an issue where dialog lines from the previous area’s public events could play during the Warsat encounter.
- Player’s Ghosts now immediately revive when the strike ends.
- The first fireteam member to enter the Warsat area should now reliably see the Warsat falling – be careful!
- The Devil’s Lair:
- Removed some objects that could be interacted with but had no effect.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the air during the Sepiks Prime boss fight when using Thundercrash.
- Fixed an issue where Sepiks Prime was taking more damage than intended.
- Inverted Spire:
- Warden of Nothing:
- Fixed an issue where the number of champions killed was not always being tracked correctly.
- Fixed an issue where some Cabal champions were missing from the arena fight in the ruins of the old Prison of Elders.
- The Corrupted:
- The Disgraced:
- Fixed an issue where players who had completed the New Light campaign would always hear the New Light dialogue during the strike instead of the normal dialogue.
- Fixed issues where players could get locked out of the boss room and joining players could spawn in too far behind their fireteam.
- Proving Grounds:
RAIDS
- Deep Stone Crypt:
- Fixed an issue where players could hop off Sparrows to reset the fire in the basement of the Crypt Security encounter.
- Fixed an issue where players can avoid having the Rally Banner removed after starting the final encounter.
- Fixed an exploit where players can complete the Atraks-1 challenge mode by having players sucked out of the airlock.
- Fixed an issue where players were able to trigger a quarantine in the Crypt Security encounter by using a finisher on combatants.
- Garden of Salvation:
- Fixed an issue where some music would fail to play while on the Divinity quest.
- The Last Wish:
- Fixed an issue where Riven could start the wipe cast 20 seconds faster if she went to a certain side.
DUNGEONS
- Pit of Heresy:
UI/UX
- Removed display cap on Player Waypoint Season Rank. Waypoint will now show player’s actual Season Rank when it’s above 999.
- Season Rank now shows up in player nameplate tooltips.
- Gilded Title gilding count displays on in-game player waypoints.
- Fixed an issue where some non-Gildable Seals were displaying with Gilding UI.
- Fixed an issue where the sound effect when gilding a title would not sync with animation.
- Moved fireteam privacy button in roster layout.
- Reduced dismantle time and improved dismantle efficiency on some older Fizzled items and currencies.
- Tooltips for items in Triumphs tab no longer display ‘Triumph’ for all types found within Record tab.
- Several changes to Nav Mode:
- Separated Bounties from Quests in Nav Mode.
- All Bounties now appear in Nav Mode. They can no longer be Tracked as a result.
- Category switching on keyboard and mouse can now be controlled with the scroll wheel.
- Tracked Triumph now appears in its own Nav Mode category.
- H.E.L.M. now appears in the Director Destinations tab (moved from the Tower map) and has its own map.
- Legends added to the Director Destinations tab.
- Shortcut between HUD quest step notifications and quest details screen added for keyboard and mouse users.
- Updated loading hints regarding anti-Champion modifications.
- Appearance Customization has been added to the Vanity screen (below the Character screen).
- Players are now able to fully customize their armors shaders and ornaments from this screen.
- Players are also now able to unlock the appearances of any armor they have obtained using Clas Specific or MTX Tokens (Synthweave Bolts or Synthweave Template).
- Players are now able to apply shaders to all their armor at once via the Overview tab.
- Players are now able to preview shaders/ornaments on multiple pieces at once within the Appearance Customization screen.
GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
ARMOR
- In Season of the Hunt, many armor mods were deprecated as a result of the change to the energy types of all weapon-focused armor mods being changed to Any Energy Type. The pre-Armor 2.0 version of these perks have also been deprecated.
- The Mindvault ornament can now be equipped on the Year-1 version of the Insurmountable Skullfort.
- Fixed an issue that was resulting in feminine character models utilizing masculine character model hands during certain cinematic scenes (e.g., gear and character preview screens) which was resulting in the hands visibly clipping through the gear wrap bits.
- Telesto will no longer incorrectly trigger the Death Throes perk of the Verity’s Brow Exotic.
- Khepri’s Sting will no longer grant Truesight when affected by another Guardian’s smoke bomb invisibility.
- Felwinter’s Helm will no longer cause 2020 Solstice armor glows to default to Void, regardless of the player’s current subclass.
- The Heavy Handed mod will now correctly work with the Shiver Strike melee.
- The Assassin’s Cowl, Severance Enclosure, and Felwinter’s Helm Exotics now trigger their effects on Stasis-powered melee takedowns.
- Severance Enclosure and Felwinter’s Helm now create their effects at the location of the enemy defeated by a powered melee, instead of originating at the player’s location.
- Added a full suite of Trace Rifle-focused armor mods to the game.
- Removed the Infusion Caps from all Legendary armor pieces issued or reissued in Season of the Worthy or later.
- Armor sets issued in Season of the Worthy and Season of Arrivals have had their Legacy armor mod socket replaced with a Combat Style armor mod socket.
WEAPONS
POWER AND PROGRESSION
- The Infusion Cap for weapons and armor has risen 10 points. All sources will now offer upgrades up to 1260, Powerful sources up to 1310, and Pinnacle sources will go to 1320.
- The Exo Stranger has a new Stasis Aspect quest available.
- Requires Beyond Light ownership, campaign completion, and acquisition of all prior Stasis Aspects from the Stranger.
- Fixed an issue where Step 2 of the Born in Darkness Part 2 quest unintentionally changed to only require using Stasis abilities against 30 combatants instead of the original 60. The objective has been returned to the original value. Players who have not yet completed this quest step will have to use Stasis abilities against 60 combatants.
- Weapon-focused bounties now cycle on a weekly rotation instead of random.
- Fixed an issue where Eris Morn’s post-campaign Memories quests weren’t showing on her map marker.
- Zavala, Shaxx, and Drifter have new daily and repeatable stasis bounties available.
ABILITIES, ASPECTS, AND FRAGMENTS
COMBATANTS
STAT TRACKERS
SEASONAL CHALLENGES
- The Well-Rested tooltip has been updated to direct players to Seasonal Challenges rather than Weekly Bounties.
- Added a Past header category for Seasonal Challenges, and moved any Season of the Chosen Seasonal Challenges with weapon, reputation, or lore rewards to the Season of the Chosen category under the Past.
- Added a new XP reward size for Seasonal Challenges.
SHADERS
SEASON PASS
- Updated tooltip to inform players purchasing Season Pass ranks at rank 99, does NOT provide progress past rank 100.
- Seasonal armor will no longer drop from the Season Pass.
- Seasonal armor is now available exclusively through Seasonal activities and Seasonal Rank bonuses.
- Updated Season Pass Rank Rewards:
- Free:
- Rank 5 – 25 Legendary Shards
- Rank 10 – 25 Legendary Shards
- Rank 15 – 5 Enhancement Cores
- Rank 20 – Exotic Engram
- Rank 25 – Legendary Engram
- Premium:
- Rank 14 – 25 Legendary Shards
- Rank 15 – 5 Enhancement Cores
- Rank 17 – 10,000 Glimmer
- Rank 24 – Legendary Engram
- Rank 27 – 5 Enhancement Cores
- Rank 34 – 3 Upgrade Modules
- Rank 37 – 10,000 Glimmer
- Rank 44 – 25 Legendary Shards
- Rank 47 – 3 Upgrade Modules
- Rank 54 – Exotic Engram
- Rank 57 – 5 Enhancement Cores
VALOR, INFAMY, AND GLORY
- Glory, Valor, and Infamy reputations have had their internal systems rebuilt to a unified implementation. In-game, players should expect minimal perceived changes.
- Unified Glory, Valor, and Infamy rank reputation tracking.
- Before Forsaken, Glory and Valor had only Major ranks (Guardian, Brave, etc.).
- After Forsaken, Glory and Valor gained sub-ranks (Brave I, II, III) alongside Infamy. However, all the historical tracking (Lifetime Ranks) and quest usage still used the original Major ranks.
- Now, the sub-ranks are now referred to simply as Ranks, and all usage has been converted to use them where appropriate. (I.e., all lifetime values and quest targets have been multiplied by three.)
- Glory playlists no longer block Valor win streaks from declining.
- The Valor badge now appears on the Trials launch screen.
- Infamy win streak bonus is now linear (+35 points per win).
- Glory win streak bonus is now linear (+20 points per win).
- Valor and Glory gains and rewards are now blocked by the PvP Banhammer.
- You are now no longer able to reset Valor or Infamy if you have a full stack of Ascendant Shards.
- Infamy rank reward Bygones is now available without restriction.
- Infamy rank reward Distant Relation is available if it has never been acquired before.
- Ada-1 has returned to the Tower with a variety of new offerings.
- Banshee-44 no longer offers Armor mods and will instead offer a selection of Weapon mods which will rotate daily.
- When Xur’s inventory includes an Exotic armor piece with a perk effect that depends on the use of a particular ability, that armor piece should more reliably come with a higher stat value in the stat that governs the cooldown of that ability.
FOCUSED UMBRAL ENGRAMS AND PRISMATIC RECASTER
- Focused Umbral Engrams now auto-decrypt when obtained via the Prismatic Recaster.
- The visual states for Focusing options on the Prismatic Recaster have been streamlined to reduce visual clutter and confusion.
PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS
GENERAL
- Fixed a bug that was preventing Sparrow cleanup when the rider exited the game unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue causing gear in the Destiny Content Vault to erroneously drop from strike-unique loot lists.
- Sparrows no longer time out after seven seconds and can now stay in the world semi-indefinitely.
- Players can now easily filter the offerings in the Eververse Storefront Archive tab.
- Store tab now displays a sheen when Bright Engrams are available for decrypting.
