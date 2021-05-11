Destiny 2 patch notes: Full Season of the Splicer changes revealed

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer promises gamers the chance to unlock new weapons, find old ones, run the Vault of Glass from the original game, and hack the Vex Network from the inside in the new six-player seasonal Override activity.

It also comes complete with the new Splicer quest, which will see Guardians taking on the threat of the Vex throughout Season 14.

A message from Bungie adds: “The Vex threaten the safety of all who inhabit the Last City, plunging humanity’s sanctuary into an endless night. Guardians must team up Mithrax, Kell of the House of Light, who will teach them the ways of a Sacred Splicer. It’s up to the Vanguard to harness new Splicer tech to take down the simulation and restore sunlight.

“During Season of the Splicer, Guardians will hack the Vex simulation in the six-player matchmade activity Override to uncover secrets and steal Vex code. Additionally, Guardians will be able to run the weekly pinnacle mission Expunge, where they will uncover and exploit vulnerabilities in the Vex Network to collapse it from the inside.

“On May 22, Guardians will once again be able to infiltrate the iconic Vault of Glass (VoG) raid. For the uninitiated, VoG sees Guardians navigate fractures in time and space to find Atheon, Time’s Conflux. The mysterious Vex awaits deep within the vault and must be shut down before it becomes unstoppable. This is not just a straight port, with quality-of-life changes introduced to make VoG feel more in line with player’s expectations today, as well as new challenges and triumphs and some old favorites waiting to be earned.”