Travel

Disney Wish: Cabins, dining, entertainment & prices for latest Disney Cruise Line ship

DINING

There will be three main dining rooms: Animator’s Palate, with a Disney show while you eat, Enchanted Garden, inspired by the gardens at Versailles, and Royal Palace, which is like entering a fairytale castle.

Each night guests will rotate to one of these themed restaurants, so everybody has the chance to enjoy them.

But the much-anticipated Frozen-themed restaurant, Arendelle, with its theatrical dining experience, may prove the most popular, along with Worlds Of Marvel, a cinematic dining adventure.

One of the smartest restaurants will be 1923, named after the year the Walt Disney Company was founded and serving Californian dishes.

And the adults-only speciality restaurants will include Palo Steakhouse, serving Italian cuisine, and Enchante by Chef Arnaud Lallement (who has three Michelin stars).

There will also be cafes, snack bars and 24-hour room service.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

