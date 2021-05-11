NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Elvis' Graceland before Linda redecorated: Ice cream bar, movie theatre...

Entertainment

Elvis' Graceland before Linda redecorated: Ice cream bar, movie theatre and 'hidden room'

1 min

139views
109
16 shares, 109 points
Elvis' Graceland before Linda redecorated: Ice cream bar, movie theatre and 'hidden room'

Billy added: “The TV room back then was a cream colour. He had three TVs put in, there were only three channels.

“Above those TVs he had his gold records hanging. That’s where they were kept in the beginning long before the Trophy Room.

“Above that there was a movie screen. You pulled it down.”

Advertisements

The colours and decor may have changed over the years, but Graceland still has one of the TV sets that Elvis famously shot.

Everyone from Priscilla Presley to the Memphis Mafia members have described how the King woud fire his guns at the screen if he didn’t like someone on a show.

The TV would be immediately replaced but Graceland’s Vice President of Archives and Exhibits Angie Marchese has revealed that Elvis’ father Vernon never threw anything away, from paperwork to discarded furnishings.

SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH BILLY SMITH TALKING ABOUT ELVIS AND GRACELAND

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

109
16 shares, 109 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in