Fortnite downtime today How long are Fortnite servers down for update 16.40?

Fortnite update 16.40 is releasing today, which means Epic Games will be taking live game servers offline. The maintenance that has been scheduled today will affect PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Nintendo Switch. Servers will also be taken offline simultaneously, meaning that access to Fortnite's core features will be lost for a short period. Following this, a new Fortnite update will be available to download, complete with new content. The game will remain unplayable during an extended period of Epic maintenance, which shouldn't take as long as recent patches. Epic has also revealed what will be included, with new content and improvements promised by the development team.

Early patch notes released today reveal that the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter will be dropping into Chests. Not much is known about this new weapon but it will be available for everyone to test out later today. The list of new Fortnite content includes the following: Line ‘em up and knock ‘em down with the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter

New summer-themed additions in Creative

Catch a win in the next Wild Week starting May 13. And commenting on what new improvements will be included, Epic Games posted on Twitter: "As part of this update, we'll be vaulting the Exotic shotgun The Dub. Pay homage or perish… tomorrow, you decide."

The above message suggests that a female Oro skin is also being added to the game, although we don’t know how exactly this will be unlocked. WHEN IS FORTNITE DOWNTIME FOR UPDATE 16.40 STARTING? Fortnite server downtime is scheduled for 9am GMT, on Tuesday, May 11 across all platforms. For gamers in the United States, this will mean maintenance starting at the much earlier time of 4am EDT, on the same day. Servers will be coming back online at the same time for everyone, so no one should be left waiting. Epic Games has not confirmed how long Fortnite downtime is but an estimate has been shared on the site. The official Epic Games site suggests that the longest servers could be down is three hours, which will mean Fortnite becoming playable again at Midday.

A message from the Fortnite support team explains: “Your offering will be applAUded. “The v16.40 game update is scheduled for release on May 11. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).” Later this week will also see a new Beast Boy skin released in Fortnite on May 13, which will be available from the Item Shop and the Teen Titans Cup. A message from Epic Games explains: “Want to reunite Beast Boy and Raven early? You can compete in the Teen Titans Cup, a Duos tournament, on May 12 for the opportunity to unlock the Beast Boy Outfit and Couch Titan Back Bling before they hit the Item Shop. “Additionally, players who score at least eight points will earn the new BBRae Loading Screen (created by iconic Raven Loves Beast Boy artist Gabriel Piccolo), and all who participate will earn the new Beast Boy & Raven Spray just for competing. “These rewards are special items for this tournament. (Please note it may take up to a few days to receive the Spray after participating.)”

