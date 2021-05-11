NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Fortnite update 16.40 leaks: New skins, Catwoman, hidden POI, six...

Fortnite update 16.40 leaks: New skins, Catwoman, hidden POI, six shooter, LTM

Fortnite update 16.40 leaks: New skins, Catwoman, hidden POI, six shooter, LTM

In this LTM players will also have to keep a lookout for other stranded players and keep an eye out for parts needed to repair a downed helicopter.

One of the big additions to Fortnite with update 16.40 will be the female Oro skin which was teased last night.

The official Fortnite Twitter posted: “Pay homage or perish… tomorrow, you decide.”

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed that today’s update will vault the Exotic Dub Shotgun weapon.

While the latest Fortnite update could also have some files in it for an upcoming in-game event.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

