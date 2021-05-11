Fortnite UPDATE 16.40 patch notes, server downtime, Hunger Games, Female Oro, Six Shooter

Fortnite update 16.40 is about to be released on PS5 PS4 , Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android.

The next major Fortnite update has a May 11 release date on consoles and PC.

As a big numbered update, v16.40 will launch alongside a period of server downtime, which kicks off at 9am BST in the UK.

While there’s no official server downtime schedule, fans can expect the game to come back online by 11am BST at the latest.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter, complete with teasers and streamlined patch notes for update 16.40.

“Your offering will be applAUded,” reads a Fortnite tweet. “The v16.40 game update is scheduled for release on May 11. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC).”

Based on the wording of Epic’s tweet, some fans believe Fortnite is preparing for a Hunger Games crossover. Participants in the Hunger Games are referred to as Tributes, which ties in to Epic’s teaser.

Epic is also teasing the release of a female Oro skin, which you can get a glimpse of in the tweet below.

According to the update 16.40 patch notes, the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter will join the game, while the Dub shotgun will be vaulted.

You can see the full list of Fortnite update 16.40 patch notes below.