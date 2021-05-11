Gogglebox Lee in stitches as Jenny attempts to cook crispy chicken

Jenny and Lee have been up to their usual funny antics as they spent some time away from filming on Sunday evening.

The Gogglebox duo, who have bubbled together throughout lockdown for filming the Channel Four show, have spent their last few Sunday’s watching Line of Duty.

But, as series six is now finished, they decided to enjoy some time together, by enjoying a chicken dinner.

Lee shared a hilarious video on the pair’s Instagram where he said Jenny “failed again” to cook the chicken correctly.

Jenny appeared distressed as she attempted to make the chicken crispy.

Lee showed Jenny poking at two cooked chickens and questioning whether she had done it correctly.

Jenny said: “Is this chicken cooked enough?”

Lee said: “It better be because it wasn’t crispy last time. Why have you done two chickens?”

Jenny said in distress: “Because I thought if one isn’t the other would be.”





Lee added: “Steve come and have a look see if these chickens are crispy because it wasn’t last time.”

Jenny said: “We aren’t cooking ’em anymore this is your last time.”

Lee’s partner Steve poked them with a knife and said: “Nope they’re not crispy.”

Lee was left in hysterics and said: “Failed again.”

Fans couldn’t help but laugh along with the trio’s cooking antics.

One fan said: “Forever icons.”

Another added: “She’s well annoyed. Stick them under grill and they will crisp right up.”

A third said: “You two (and Steve) are so funny.”

A fourth continued: “You two are the best, you need your own show!”

Gogglebox continues Friday’s from 9pm on Channel Four.

