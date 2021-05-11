Heart attack: Full list of symptoms to be aware of – spotting them could save your life

The REACT trial was a randomized study of community intervention to improve cardiovascular treatments by reducing patient delay to access the health care system.

The survey was conducted among 1294 adult respondents in the 20 study communities.

Chest pain or discomfort was reported as a symptom by 89.7 percent of respondents and was thought to be the most important symptom by 56.6 percent.

Knowledge of arm pain or numbness, shortness of breath, sweating, and other heart attack symptoms were less common.

