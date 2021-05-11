Heart attack: Full list of symptoms to be aware of – spotting them could save your life

The survey was conducted among 1294 adult respondents in the 20 study communities.
Chest pain or discomfort was reported as a symptom by 89.7 percent of respondents and was thought to be the most important symptom by 56.6 percent.
Knowledge of arm pain or numbness, shortness of breath, sweating, and other heart attack symptoms were less common.
DON’T MISS
High blood pressure: The best drink to lower BP [TIPS]
Dementia: Two issues involving vision [INSIGHT]
Vitamin B12 deficiency: NICE report outlines symptoms [ADVICE]
“However, knowledge of the complex constellation of heart attack symptoms is deficient in the US population, especially in low socioeconomic and racial or ethnic minority groups.
“Efforts to reduce delay in seeking medical care among persons with heart attack symptoms should address these deficiencies in knowledge.”
How to respond to heart attack symptoms
If you experience heart attack symptoms, it’s important you get medical attention immediately.
How to prevent a heart attack
Fortunately, you can ward off the threat of having a heart attack by making lifestyle changes.
In fact, this is the most effective way to prevent having a heart attack (or having another heart attack, notes the NHS.
There are three main steps you can take to help prevent a heart attack (as well as a stroke), says the health body.
These are:
- Eat a healthy, balanced diet
- Do not smoke
- Try to keep your blood pressure at a healthy level.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More
0 Comments