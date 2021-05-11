NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Heart attack: Full list of symptoms to be aware of...

Health

Heart attack: Full list of symptoms to be aware of – spotting them could save your life

Heart attacks are a medical emergency whereby the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot. To minimise the risk of permanent damage to the heart muscle, it is important to act on the warning signs as soon as they appear. However, insufficient knowledge about the symptoms can slow down the response rate.
The REACT trial was a randomized study of community intervention to improve cardiovascular treatments by reducing patient delay to access the health care system.

The survey was conducted among 1294 adult respondents in the 20 study communities.

Chest pain or discomfort was reported as a symptom by 89.7 percent of respondents and was thought to be the most important symptom by 56.6 percent.

Knowledge of arm pain or numbness, shortness of breath, sweating, and other heart attack symptoms were less common.

In their concluding remarks, researchers said: “Knowledge of chest pain as an important heart attack symptom is high and relatively uniform.

“However, knowledge of the complex constellation of heart attack symptoms is deficient in the US population, especially in low socioeconomic and racial or ethnic minority groups.

“Efforts to reduce delay in seeking medical care among persons with heart attack symptoms should address these deficiencies in knowledge.”

How to respond to heart attack symptoms

If you experience heart attack symptoms, it’s important you get medical attention immediately.

How to prevent a heart attack

Fortunately, you can ward off the threat of having a heart attack by making lifestyle changes.

In fact, this is the most effective way to prevent having a heart attack (or having another heart attack, notes the NHS.

There are three main steps you can take to help prevent a heart attack (as well as a stroke), says the health body.

These are:

  • Eat a healthy, balanced diet
  • Do not smoke
  • Try to keep your blood pressure at a healthy level.

