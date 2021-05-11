Heavy Metal Machines: New Metal Pass Season is Here with Sugoi Machines

Hey Xbox players! Hoplon Studio here, from Brazil, to announce that the new season of the Heavy Metal Machines’ Metal Pass is already available!
A time of high adventure has come to the free-to-play multiplayer vehicular combat game, with the arrival of Sugoi Machines. The new season brings more than 100 rewards to players.
The Metal Pass is Heavy Metal Machines’ progression system, where players level up their accounts and receive rewards. There are 60 levels, and you can play them all for free or get the Metal Pass Premium to make the rewards double for a special price!
Sugoi Machines brings four new models (skins), six new visual effects, five new sprays, five new emotes, and two new portraits themed in a Japanese super hero setting, and enjoy the battles with style! Nani!!!
Also, you can get Fame (the game currency) as a reward on some levels of the Metal Pass and cash (hard currency) with the Metal Pass Premium.
We are extremely proud of the artistic result achieved in this season of HMM. The theme and new skins have amazing visual effects. We’re sure you’ll like it! See you in the Arenas!
Heavy Metal Machines
Hoplon Infotainment
☆☆☆☆☆51
★★★★★
Xbox One X Enhanced
Heavy Metal Machines is a one of a kind Free-to-Play Multiplayer Vehicular Combat game where players engage in 4v4 intense battles, controlling lethal vehicles in post-apocalyptic arenas. A WHOLE NEW EXPERIENCE HMM’s combination of unique vehicles, fast-paced combat, and post-apocalyptic sports arenas will take you to a whole new gameplay experience. A ROSTER OF UNIQUE VEHICLES Ranging from a car crushing Monster Truck and a heavy armored Tank to a blade thrower Motorcycle and a magnetic Tow Truck, each of the many vehicles has a different set of weapons and gameplay styles that bring a wide range of strategic possibilities to each match. BECOME A METAL GLADIATOR You can play HMM casually, or if you want to spice things up, join the Ranked Mode to be godlike, or create your Team and bring it to the Colosseum, an in-game Tournament, to battle for prizes and prestige. NEWCOMERS ARE WELCOME If you are new to HMM, no worries! Training modes are available to sharpen your skills. COMPETITION If you feel competitive, you can participate in Community Tournaments, or even the Metal League, Heavy Metal Machines’ Official Tournament, that features cash-prizes to fuel the game’s Esports scene. PLAY TOGETHER Meet new players in the game or bring your friends for way more fun! MAY THE BEST GLADIATOR WIN HMM is free-to-play and not pay-to-win. Rest assured that there is no way to buy in-game items that give vehicles gameplay advantages.
Author: Rodrigo Campos, CEO, Hoplon This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire
