Heavy Metal Machines: New Metal Pass Season is Here with Sugoi Machines

Hey Xbox players! Hoplon Studio here, from Brazil, to announce that the new season of the’ Metal Pass is already available!

A time of high adventure has come to the free-to-play multiplayer vehicular combat game, with the arrival of Sugoi Machines. The new season brings more than 100 rewards to players.

[embedded content]

The Metal Pass is Heavy Metal Machines’ progression system, where players level up their accounts and receive rewards. There are 60 levels, and you can play them all for free or get the Metal Pass Premium to make the rewards double for a special price!

Sugoi Machines brings four new models (skins), six new visual effects, five new sprays, five new emotes, and two new portraits themed in a Japanese super hero setting, and enjoy the battles with style! Nani!!!





Also, you can get Fame (the game currency) as a reward on some levels of the Metal Pass and cash (hard currency) with the Metal Pass Premium.

We are extremely proud of the artistic result achieved in this season of HMM. The theme and new skins have amazing visual effects. We’re sure you’ll like it! See you in the Arenas!