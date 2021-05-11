NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

High blood pressure: Compound found in red wine could reduce...

High blood pressure: Compound found in red wine could reduce hypertension risk

The polyphenols in grapes, such as resveratrol, are thought to have antioxidant, lipid-lowering, and anti-inflammatory actions that may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

They may achieve this by preventing platelet build-up and reducing blood pressure and the risk of irregular heart rhythms.

Resveratrol mediates lowering of blood pressure by paradoxically inducing protein oxidation, especially during times of oxidative stress, a mechanism that may be a common feature of antioxidant molecules.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
