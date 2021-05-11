High blood pressure: The best dietary mineral to lower BP & how to include it in your diet

According to research published in the European Heart Journal, potassium has a proven track record of reducing high blood pressure.
“Of the dietary mineral nutrients, the strongest data exist for increased potassium intake, which reduces BP [blood pressure] and stroke risk,” the article states.
It cites a meta-analysis which found that for a 1.7 gram increase in potassium intake, there was a 3.5/2.5 mmHg drop in blood pressure for hypertensives.
The health body continues: “This upsets the fine balance of sodium and potassium that is needed for water to be pulled out of the blood and into the kidneys.
“By eating more foods that are high in potassium, you can help to restore the balance, allowing the kidneys to work well and lower your blood pressure.”
How to top up your potassium levels
Fruit and vegetables are a great source of potassium.
Vegetables that are particularly high in potassium include:
- Potatoes
- Sweet potatoes
- Asparagus
- Spinach
- Cabbage
- Sprouts.
In addition to improving your diet, exercise is integral to keeping blood pressure under control.
As the Mayo Clinic explains, regular physical activity makes your heart stronger.
According to the health body, aerobic activity can be an effective way to control high blood pressure.
Generally, aerobic activity will raise your heart rate, and make you breathe faster and feel warmer.
Examples include brisk walking, water aerobics and riding a bike.
