High blood pressure: The best dietary mineral to lower BP & how to include it in your diet

Diet offers one of the most effective interventions for lowering a high blood pressure reading.

According to research published in the European Heart Journal, potassium has a proven track record of reducing high blood pressure.

“Of the dietary mineral nutrients, the strongest data exist for increased potassium intake, which reduces BP [blood pressure] and stroke risk,” the article states.

It cites a meta-analysis which found that for a 1.7 gram increase in potassium intake, there was a 3.5/2.5 mmHg drop in blood pressure for hypertensives.

