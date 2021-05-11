How much Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen is worth

Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen has boosted an impressive net worth since rising to fame.

The shepherdess has her own TV show and has since become an accomplished author.

According to the Express, her exact fortune is unknown but TG Time estimates the shepherdess to have around one million in the bank.

She also continued her social success with an Instagram account that allowed her fans a direct view into her life, Yorkshire Live reports.

Yet the farming superstar wasn’t content with her online fame, turning her hand to sharing her wisdom in the media.

2015 saw the release her first book – and three more books soon followed.

Her first two books are called The Yorkshire Shepherdess and A Year in the Life of the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

The next two were titled Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess and Tales from the Farm.





2017 saw her debut in BBC Radio 4 comedy talk show The Museum of Curiosity and just two years later, Amanda became the star of the Radio 4 show On Your Farm.

The mother-of-nine continued to share her knowledge as she was a guest on the podcast Trees A Crowd in 2019.

She can currently be found on the Channel 5 show named Our Yorkshire Farm.

All of these ventures onto the airwaves and the TV box are sure to have helped keep up those earnings.

While Amanda does not own Ravenseat farm, she is likely to still get a decent amount from renting out parts of the farm for fans to stay in.

