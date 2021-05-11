Hull star Cally Beech goes all out for daughter's fourth birthday

Love Island star Cally Beech celebrated her daughter’s fourth birthday in style.

She celebrated with her daughter Vienna over the weekend where her home was transformed into a Moana haven.

Cally, who is from Hull, shared photographs with her half a million Instagram followers and tagged local businesses in the area who helped her set up the dreamy birthday.

From a Moana-inspired cake, balloon arches, hula garlands, and a champagne bar for the adults, the party wasn’t dissimilar to those you see in Hollywood.

Cally met Vienna’s dad Luis Morrison when the pair fell for each other on the first series of Love Island.

(Image: Instagram/Cally Beech)

The couple rose to fame as a pair, before Cally fell pregnant.

During her pregnancy with her daughter, Cally accused Luis of cheating on her, and the pair have been separated but co-parenting ever since, however Vienna has taken her mum’s surname of Beech.

Both of the reality stars share photographs of their daughter online, and fans have watched her journey from a baby to now.

Cally wrote on her Instagram: “Hope you had the best birthday baby. Thank you again @thebeverleysleepovercompany @bubblesandtreats_ @flamingo_evnts_hull @partiesandsigns.”

A number of fans wish the four-year-old a happy birthday.

One fan said: “She’s so beautiful.”

Another added: “Awww looks amazing hope you enjoyed it.”

Whilst Bubbles and Treats added: “Happy Birthday cutie! Thank you for having us!”

(Image: Instagram/Cally Beech/Flamingo Events Hull)

Cally used a number of small businesses in Hull and Beverley, including The Beverley Sleepover Club, and Flamingo Events, who showed for being asked to be involved in Vienna’s birthday party.

The Beverley Sleepover Club, who conducted “luxury” tent parties, indoor teepee sleepovers, and luxe picnics said: “What a week.

“We’ve been so busy setting up teepees, bell tents and picnic parties to celebrate all your special events.

“To top it off, we were asked by @misscallyjane to create a Moana inspired picnic party for @viennambeech’s 4th birthday.”

They added: “Such an honour and we absolutely loved getting creative and bringing this theme to life!

“It’s been such a hit we’ve decided to add tropical to our choice of available themes.

“Keep your eyes peeled for tropical bell tent and teepee set ups over the next few weeks x.”

