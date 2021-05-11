Man City crowned Premier League champions as Man Utd surrender title with Leicester defeat

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions after their noisy neighbours Manchester United fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Leicester. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a heavily-rotated and vastly inexperienced side against the Foxes to prevent the risk of injury with the Europa League final against Villarreal in Gdansk on the horizon.

United, who played just two days ago in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa, were forced to cram in tonight's fixture after anti-Glazer protests saw their Premier League game with Liverpool postponed earlier this month. The Red Devils will now host Liverpool on Thursday at Old Trafford, a match which Solskjaer evidently deems more important. His bold team selection was welcomed by Leicester, who needed nothing other than all three points to keep their own top-four hopes alive. A stunning side-footed volley from Luke Thomas inside the opening exchanges put the Foxes in dreamland before Mason Greenwood immediately levelled things up. Leicester eye Matheus Pereira transfer as West Ham identify Jesse Lingard alternative

Pep Guardiola’s side were ahead against Chelsea through Raheem Sterling and then had the chance to double the lead from the penalty spot after Billy Gilmour tripped Gabriel Jesus. Sergio Aguero’s tame panenka was gratefully gathered by Edouard Mendy though to the fury of Guardiola and his players. Chelsea then fought back in the second half as Hakim Ziyech equalised with a low drive from the edge of the box. Marcos Alonso then saw Chelsea earn a crucial three points in stoppage time as he dispatched the ball over Ederson and into the net. While City may have regrets they did not wrap up the title last Saturday on home soil, the club’s fifth Premier League triumph is now secure and the celebrations will begin.

It has not always been a formality though. Back in December when Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield courtesy of a late winner from Roberto Firmino, City were eighth in table. At the time, they were eight points behind champions Liverpool with plenty of work to do to get into the top four, let alone title contention. Guardiola's men soon found their rhythm though and went on an imperious 20-match winning streak. There was even a point last month where the quadruple looked a genuine possibility before City bowed out of the FA Cup to Champions League final rivals Chelsea. They have already won the Carabao Cup following the 1-0 win over Tottenham at Wembley and now they're targeting their first-ever Champions League to complete what has been yet another historic season.

