Manchester United ready to launch first Jadon Sancho bid and set timeline on transfer

Manchester United wanted to sign Sancho last year, pressing hard to secure his signature.

But, in the end, the Red Devils missed out – with Borussia Dortmund deterring them by slapping a £108m price tag on their prized asset.

Sancho initially struggled to find his feet in the Bundesliga this term, with his failed move to United appearing to impact his performances.

Advertisements

But he’s been better in recent times and, at the current time of writing, has 14 goals and 18 assists to his name across all competitions.

United have also been interested in his Dortmund team-mate, Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian no longer seems to be a priority now that Edinson Cavani’s signed a new contract.

And with Cavani going nowhere, BILD claim United are ready to go after Sancho with vigour this summer.

THINK YOU KNOW SPORT? Test your sporting knowledge with our tricky quiz